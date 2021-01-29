SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The UK variant of the coronavirus was found in Central Florida Thursday.

Seminole County Health Department officials said they have identified six cases of the COVID-19 variant.

Orange County health officials were the first to confirm the mutation was discovered in a Seminole county resident who tested positive in Orange County.

Dr. Raul Pino stressed the importance of vaccines and the need to vaccinate as many people as quick as possible.

“Right now the pharmaceutical companies have assured everyone that so far the vaccine seems to work with these variants, remember the vaccine that we are giving right now does not contain the virus at all,” he said.