CENTRAL FLORIDA — Second Harvest Food Bank expects the latest coronavirus relief bill — which would increase SNAP benefits by 15%, or an extra $100 a month for a family of four — will help many in Central Florida families in need, especially those in the Hispanic community.

Many in the Central Florida Hispanic community worked in the tourism or hospitality industry.

According to the nonprofit’s data, Hispanics make up about 33% of SNAP recipients in Central Florida. The Census Bureau reports Hispanics only make up about 26% of the entire Central Florida population.

Jessica Guzman, a single mother of three, says without those SNAP benefits she isn’t sure how she would’ve made it through the past year. She hopes more families will get the food assistance they need

“Thanks to the SNAP program because I did lose my job once everything regarding COVID started I’ve been able to take care of them and I’ve been able to come to the culinary training program,” Guzman said.

Kelly Quintero, the nonprofit’s director of advocacy, said she expects more Hispanic families would consider signing up for SNAP benefits if the Biden Administration repels the public charge rule. Quintero said many immigrant and mixed families are afraid to register for SNAP benefits because of it creating a bigger reliance on the food bank and its food pantry partners.