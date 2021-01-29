SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — The aroma of good food fills the kitchen of Grinders and Gravy restaurant. Business is good right now, but that’s only after the owner, Curt Shelvey, made a very difficult decision.

The pandemic, with all its restrictions and closing orders, had dealt a major blow to his restaurant, which then was called Curt’s Cucina.

Shelvey had to let about two-thirds of his staff go. Even after restaurants were allowed to reopen on a limited basis, things weren’t looking good for the business.

That’s when Shelvey says he made a do-or-die decision: revamp his restaurant with a new format and name.

The restaurant, at 515 SE Broad Street, is now called Grinders and Gravy. It specializes in grinders or hoagie sandwiches. There’s no indoor dining right now, but the pick up and take out service is booming.

He says he’d been thinking about doing something with grinders for a while, along with the Italian cooking that his original business specialized in, but the impact of the pandemic left him with little choice in order to survive.

Now, he’s even been able to rehire a significant portion of his staff. Shelvey says for the workers he couldn’t rehire, he has been able to help them find jobs elsewhere.