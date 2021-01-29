Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill extending the New START treaty for five years, according to the Kremlin, days after Putin and President Joe Biden discussed extending the nuclear arms control deal.

The treaty, which limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, was set to expire in February. Then-President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev first signed the treaty in 2010.

The New START treaty did not require Congressional approval in the United States, but both the upper and lower houses of Russia's parliament had to sign off on it, which they did earlier this week.

Russia had long proposed prolonging the pact without any conditions or changes, but the Trump administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands. The talks stalled, and months of bargaining failed to narrow differences.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Russia announced that it would follow the U.S. in pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance flights over military facilities to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

