MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s Hardware has announced it will take additional action to support its associates during the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also be hiring 50,000 new employees in the spring.

The North Carolina-based company made the announcement Thursday that they supporter workers with $80 million in discretionary bonuses. They will also hire 50,000 front-line workers in the spring.

According to a release by the company, active hourly employees at U.S. stores, distribution centers, and call centers will receive bonuses on February 5. Full-time associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

The 50,000 additional jobs will be a mixture of seasonal and full-time positions.

According to the company, with this addition, it will have hired more than 90,000 people into permanent positions in the past year since the pandemic began.

Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.