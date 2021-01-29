What started out as one neighbor helping another with dinner during the pandemic is now an outreach movement that is in nearly every state — it’s called “Lasagna Love.”

What You Need To Know There are about 100 Lasagna Love chefs in Central Florida



Anyone who is struggling during the pandemic can order a lasagna



Volunteers can sign up to be chefs to make lasagnas for those who might be struggling during the pandemic.

There are around 100 lasagna chefs in the Central Florida area.

Kristen Savage was looking for a way to help out during these difficult times. So, she started making and delivering lasagnas in Seminole and Volusia counties.

“Just taking that burden off — even if it’s just one night of dinner. I just love knowing that their bellies are full, they’re not stressing and it’s something I can provide, so why not do it?” said Savage.

Savage said anyone struggling during the pandemic can order a lasagna and it could be for any reason: it could be with finances or childcare or other.

If you would like order a lasagna, sign up to be a chef or donate, you can go to Lasagna Love.