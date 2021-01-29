After years in the making, doors to the Salt City Market are finally open. Spectrum News was there earlier getting an exclusive sneak peek inside.

There are 10 different restaurants, with more to come, but you can find food from around the world prepared by local chefs with a diverse cultural background.

This is a project that's been in the works for years, and one of the keys for developers was to put it in a location that really brought the city together.

"It is the place where the southside, the westside, downtown all converge. You've got the university up the hill, the hospitals, the bus hub. It lends itself toward being the heart of the city," said Adam Sudmann, market manager at Salt City Market.

Salt City Market is just south of Armory Square, located on Salina Street. Capacity is limited to 25% right now, but it's a big space — 24,000 square feet.

It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.