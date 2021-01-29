Dating app Bumble updated its guidelines this week, warning users that they face being banned from the app for repeated instances of body-shaming.

The company defines body-shaming as “forcing your opinion of a ‘good body’ onto others,” which Bumble says is “not acceptable on or off of the Bumble app.”

The new guidelines “explicitly ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size, or health,” the company said this week. Offensive language includes terms that may be deemed fat-phobic, ableist, racist, colorist, homophobic, or transphobic, per the company.

"Body shaming can do harm to the mental and even physical health of its recipients, so if you’re not sure if a message will come across as body shaming, a good rule of thumb is simply not to comment on another user’s body or health at all," the company wrote in a blog post announcing the change. "Find something else about their profile to talk about. Or, if you’re not interested in someone, you can swipe left.

Bumble plans on using an algorithm to track and notify people who use potentially body-shaming language in their public profiles, which includes statements about undesirable or preferable body types. The guidelines aren’t limited to public profiles, however — the app will also issue warnings to people who use inappropriate language in direct messages with other users.

Repeated violations or “particularly harmful comments” will result in the user being banned from the platform indefinitely, the company said.

Bumble has made a name for itself by becoming the dating app where women are required to make the first move, as conversations can only be initiated by a woman once she has approved a match.

It isn’t the first time the company has taken a stand against hateful material. Bumble has previously worked to curb abusive behavior online by supporting Texas’ House Bill 2789, a measure implemented in the app’s homestate in 2019 that made the unsolicited sending of lewd nude images punishable by law.