The state of Florida has debuted a website where eligible Floridians can preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The site, https://myvaccine.fl.gov, allows people to choose their county and "get in line."

"As we await additional vaccine supply from the Federal Government, we urge currently eligible Florida residents to save their place in line by pre-registering today," the website reads.

Those eligible to get a vaccination in Florida include people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, health-care personnel with direct COVID patient contact, and adults who have certain comorbid conditions that would make them extremely vulnerable.

The state is struggling to keep up with public demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, which has crashed and halted appointment systems and led to overnight car lines across the state. One vaccine distribution site at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach transitioned from a first-come, first-serve distribution system to a reservation system after seniors were showing up hours early and sleeping in their vehicles in 40-degree weather.

Two weeks ago, the Florida Department of Health launched a telephone reservation system as a pilot program in Miami-Dade County. Last week, the program was expanded to Hillsborough, Broward, Duval, and Lee counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed a "Seniors First" initiative, rolling out vaccination availability at Publix pharmacies in select counties.

