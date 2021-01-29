DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We have a date: Buc-ee’s is opening in Daytona Beach on March 22.

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based mega gas station chain, is currently under construction on a 32-acre site to the north of the LPGA Boulevard and Interstate 95 interchange.

Signs for the gas station just went up this week. Once completed, it will be the largest gas station in Florida.

According to a spokesperson, the gas station will have 120 fuel pumps. Inside the store, the company says customers can expect freshly-prepared food, snacks, and pastries that have made Buc-ee’s famous.

Currently, Buc-ee’s is hiring 200 new employees to staff the store. You can find applications for these positions on its website. ​

In addition to this location, Buc-ee's is also building a station in St. Augustine. When completed, the two locations will be the first two in Florida.