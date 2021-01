An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Miami-Dade County.

The alert was issued for Jazmine Brown, last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt with black biker shorts and Markevia Wright, last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals. The children were last seen in the Homestead area.

They may be in the company of Keon Kiser, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

