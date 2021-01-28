TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor issued an executive order Thursday, requiring masks to be worn outdoors within specific locations in the city during Super Bowl week.

The mask mandate will apply to "event zones," which include areas of downtown Tampa and the area surrounding Raymond James Stadium, and "entertainment districts," which include the Ybor City Historic District, the South Howard Commercial Overlay District, the Central Business District, and the Channel District.

On Wednesday, Mayor Castor held a Facebook Live event with the Mayor of Kansas City, expressing that fan safety is top priority.

"You have to do your part and you have to wear your mask whenever you are out in the public and you can't social distance from others. And there's going to be specific outdoor areas where there's going to be a mask mandate. We will keep you all posted on that," Mayor Castor said.

Mayor @JaneCastor has issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings for individuals in the City of Tampa when indoors and unable to maintain 6ft distance from others. This order goes into effect at 5pm today. Learn more and see exceptions: https://t.co/lPfYzeJG0F pic.twitter.com/WTq4XdJHlN — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) June 19, 2020

One place masks will definitely be required is at the NFL Experience on Tampa's Riverwalk.

The NFL said yesterday the event was fully booked and no further reservations are available due to social distancing requirements.

A number of other events are planned next week throughout the City of Tampa.

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa—but we need everyone to do their part. We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously,” says Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor. “In football terms, it’s simple—masks are the right defense. Don’t let COVID-19 intercept your ability to make unforgettable memories or keep your loved ones safe. We are grateful to the NFL and the Host Committee for being amazing partners and going above and beyond to implement strict COVID-19 safety precautions. Now, we need everyone to take personal responsibility to keep themselves, others fans and our Tampa Bay community safe.”