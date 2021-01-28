GREEN BAY, Wis. — Businesses in downtown Green Bay say a change to Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate could be good for business.

Wisconsin state lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on whether to overturn the Governor’s mask mandate.

Brent Prechtl owns Nectar downtown. He says more than anything, people want to decide whether to mask, not be told to do so.

“I think a lot of it comes down to the particular business, the particular demographic of the business with how many people are going to be in that business at once,” Prechtl says.

Prechtl allows customers to decide whether to wear a mask. He adjusts his masking behavior accordingly.

He won’t change that approach no matter how state lawmakers Thursday.

Diamond Osborne says the mask mandate has hurt business. She plans to only require her employees to wear masks and let customers decide what they’re comfortable with.

“I know it takes a lot out of people to wear a mask all day long and if they want to come into an establishment and not wear one while they’re eating then I would like to be that option for them,” Osborne says.​