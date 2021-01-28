COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — As part of its CARES Act funding, Columbus County chose to distribute a portion of it to small businesses in the form of grants between $500 and $2,500.

Jennifer Holcomb, the President of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, saw this as a way to bolster the backbone of the community.

“We wanted to make an impact, and we want to give them some hope and some knowledge and the understanding that we do care about their plight that they've been through,” Holcomb says.

And while she knows this grant won't solve all of the economic issues caused by the pandemic, she hopes that for small business owners like Lisa Richey, this will be enough to offset some of the costs of operating with less profit.

“When catastrophe hits, the best comes out and people work together, and so Lisa, and the way she runs her business, exemplifies that,” Holcomb says.

Richey owns a homemade paper business called Cheap Therapy that she started when multiple sclerosis forced her to stop working. She still needed something to keep her active and the fun homemade cards rapidly turned into a business.

She applied for a grant, but in reality she won't see any of the money. She pays forward all of her profits, keeping only enough to buy more supplies.

“A business has to pay for itself and rather than taking a salary, I give that money somewhere else,” Richey says. “I'm not trying to be anything special with it. It just needs to not stay with me. It needs to move forward so we can all move forward together.”

Richey firmly believes that spreading a message of hope can change people's live, and her own hope is that Cheap Therapy brings as much joy to others as it has brought to her.

“It's to help give people some hope who might not have it and make people laugh who may not feel like laughing,” Richey says.