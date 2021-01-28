Popular stock trading platform Robinhood abruptly restricted transactions on a number of stocks making unprecedented surges on Thursday, including GameStop.

In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH — Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021

"We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary," the company wrote blog post Thursday. "In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities."

Traders on Robinhood could no longer buy shares of GameStop, but are able to sell them – which would theoretically lower the price amid the massive rally. The stock soared more than 20% as online investors originating from Reddit continued to wage war on Wall Street.

"Amid significant market volatility, it’s important as ever that we help customers stay informed," the company continued. "That’s why we’re committed to providing people with educational resources. We recently revamped and expanded Robinhood Learn to help people take advantage of the hundreds of financial resources we offer and educate themselves, including how to make sense of a volatile market. In 2020, more than 3.2 million people read our articles through Robinhood Learn."

Some big institutions such as Citron Research and Melvin Capital had placed bets that GameStop shares would fall as the company tries to transform itself from a bricks and mortar retailer to a seller of online video games.

But smaller investors rallied to the stock. By sending the stock soaring higher, they forced the big players to cover their bets by buying the stock, increasing the stock even further.

Robinhood’s stated goal is to “democratize” investing and to bring more regular people into investing. But the company has run afoul of regulators who say the company downplays the risks of trading. Robinhood says it is making moves to better educate users of its platform about those risks.

The move by Robinhood has caused widespread backlash online, with notable figures from rapper Ja Rule to Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy encouraging investors to hold their positions in the various stocks.

The massive rally for GameStop stock stems from the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, where amateur traders share investing ideas and advice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.