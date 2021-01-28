LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — ​The city of Lackawanna and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency have approved a Surco Sourcing Plant at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The project will transform three abandoned structures on the former site to create a raw sugar refinery, as well as storage and packaging facilities.

Erie County is giving Sucro a $3.4 million incentive package to come to the area.

The company is investing $19 million.

The plant is expected to bring 45 new expansion-related jobs with an annual payroll of nearly $3 million.