EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. - An East Longmeadow Man recently started his own business during the pandemic. It's called Pets Doo 2.

"We are a professional pooper scooper company," said owner Mike Fox.

Fox is a 12-year Army Veteran. After his time in the military, he didn't have an easy journey during the pandemic, which led to him starting his own business.

"With the pandemic back in April I got laid off. Then in June, I got furloughed," said Fox. "So one day I was outside cleaning the yard for my dogs and it just hit me."

Fox said the work is dirty, it can be gross and it stinks, but he takes care of it for his customers so they don't have to.

"Dog waste carries a lot of diseases and you don't want to be tracking that in your house so its good to get it cleaned up," said Fox. "If it rains, you don't want it getting into the waterways."

With the ongoing pandemic, Fox said there is a higher demand for a business like his because a lot of people can't get out in their yards as often.

"Whether it be you're working late, elderly, handicap, there is a million reasons why and we are here to help you out," Fox said.

Fox does the job all by himself and travels all over the Pioneer Valley. He is now up to 15 customers a week.

"Business is picking up," he said.

As his professional dog clean up business continues to grow, Fox said he enjoys going to work every day, knowing he is making a positive impact.

"I love this business most because I love being outside, I love dogs and I love helping people, giving them the opportunity to do something else instead of picking up their dog poop," said Fox.

Fox is hoping to expand his business in the future. While he cleans up the dog waste, he also sends texts to all customers letting him know when he arrives and when he leaves, sending a photo of their gates. He does that for safety reasons and to avoid contact during the pandemic.