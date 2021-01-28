SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Rescue Outreach Mission of Central Florida is partnering with a Seminole County nonprofit to ensure children and families have food in the Goldsboro area.

Roosevelt Howard Jr. and his wife live in Goldsboro.

“There’s a lot of people really hurting,” said Howard Jr.

He lost his job when the coronavirus first hit and the last several months haven’t been easy.

Roosevelt is one of many people who were given breakfast and lunch last a week.

“All the help we can get in the community, and all the help that they can give and support — hey, it’s very grateful, man. Believe me it’s very helpful,” said Howard.

The non-profit, Hearts, Hands & Hope is teaming up with the Rescue Outreach Mission of Central Florida.

They’re giving out 1,400 meals to Goldsboro residents every Wednesday and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“In the past we were able to feed lunch to the community and unfortunately because of COVID we just can’t do that right now,” said Krystine Schafer, intake specialist with the Rescue Outreach Mission of Central Florida.

She said the need has only grown.

“It’s incredible how many people are showing out to get what they need for food for the next week,” said Schafer.

Eric Wilson, with Hearts, Hands and Hope, said without a grocery store close by, Goldsboro is another good fit for their mission.

“We really like to focus on the folks that don’t have cars,” said Wilson.

Wilson is already thinking they need to bring more meals — in order to make the biggest impact on the Goldsboro Community.

“The impact is measured by full bellies — children that are fed,” said Wilson.

Hearts, Hands and Hope wants to continue expanding their reach and eventually move into Volusia and Brevard counties.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit the Hearts, Hands & Hope website.