HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s “NFL Green Week” and as part of it, about 40-assorted fruit trees will be planted on Thursday at the Mango Recreation Center in Hillsborough County.

NFL Green Week is a program the NFL does each year in Super Bowl host cities.

“Parks and recreation is thrilled that the NFL does this green initiative in their host cities. We are really grateful to be a recipient of this. I think making the city you're going to be in a greener and more sustainable place is something that parks and recreation is all about,” said Dana McDonald with Hillsborough County.

Volunteers from Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and county staff will plant the trees. There will be 15 different kinds of fruit trees, including mango, key lime, avocado and jackfruit.

Students who participate in the rec center’s after school and summer programs will take care of the fruit trees. County officials said the students will learn how trees grow, and by taking care of them, they will have a better appreciation for healthy eating and where their food comes from.

“There's so many opportunities for the kids to learn, and to learn what they need to eat, and how to stay healthy along with what goes into it, so they're appreciating it when they do get it at home,” said McDonald.