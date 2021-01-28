Moffitt Cancer Center is expanding into Pasco County.

Phase 1 was approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The non-profit cancer treatment and research center will construct a 125,000 square foot multi-use building. The new campus will be built near the Suncoast Parkway and the new Ridge Road Extension, which is under construction.

“We’re very excited about our future partnership with Pasco County,” Moffitt CEO Dr. Patrick Hwu said in an interview.

Hwu said the new project will allow Moffitt to increase treatment and research and bring other life science partners into the area. He says it will help the fight against cancer, which causes 600,000 American deaths a year.

“We have a long way to go. It’s going to take Moffitt, implementing the care we already give, but also having relationships with bio tech and pharma industries,” Hwu said.

Pasco County approved a $25 million incentive package to bring Moffitt in. That includes finishing the Ridge Road Extension and building access to the new campus from Sunlake Blvd.

Moffitt Cancer Center illustrative plan for Pasco County campus

Ultimately, the project could create up to 14,500 jobs, according to county estimates.

“We’re really excited about all the different innovations that could come out of here, as well as the talent that will be attracted here,” said Pasco County Economic Development CEO, Bill Cronin. “It’s a very good investment for the county.”

Right off the Suncoast Pkwy, the new location will be 20 minutes away from the airport, where a lot of patients will be coming from.

“More and more patients are going to be flying in to get treatment. And this is a very convenient location,” Dr. Hwu said.

Road construction in the area is expected to be finished in 2022. Moffitt has 5 years to finish construction on the campus.