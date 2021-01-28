FLORIDA — A South Florida county says a new pilot program the state has mandated with Publix has tied their hands when it comes to vaccine distribution.

And as the struggle to increase supply and meet current demand for the vaccine continues, officials worry they won't keep getting enough if outsourcing to locations like Publix takes priority.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has praised Publix stores recently so much so he’s instituted a plan a pilot program to give them control over vaccine distribution in Palm Beach County.

Which was met with disdain from public officials after learning that all vaccine distribution will no longer be run by the county health department.

“I am absolutely disgusted that the governor of this state has 100% taken the ability to vaccinate our residents out of the hands of our public health officials and our medical officials and given that authority to a corporate entity,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay at their meeting.

Palm Beach County health officials said that the governor could look at expanding this program across the state.

If that were to happen mass vaccination sites like the one at the Oviedo mall in Seminole County would no longer receive vaccines.

Where Emergency Manager Alan Harris says they’ve been able to vaccinate thousands of seniors.

“Here at this facility, today we did over 2,000 individuals coming through this facility so even if you added so even if you added every single one of the pharmacies in Seminole County, the number they could do, it wouldn’t equal 2,000,” Harris said.

Harris also worries that many people in lower socio-economic communities then wouldn’t have easy access to the vaccine.

Where they’ve started to bring the vaccine to seniors living in those areas.

“They (Publix) aren’t in low, fixed income communities, and we are sending teams out into those areas so we have to be involved in those particular sections,” Harris said.

Harris says instead of replacing their efforts, he would hope Publix could supplement what they’re already doing to get thousands inoculated.

Harris says another benefit of sites like this, county paramedics are here at the ready in case someone has an allergic reaction to the vaccine.