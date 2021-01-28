WINTER PARK, Fla. — Hundreds showed up Wednesday night to debate a proposed 4-Star waterfront hotel project in Winter Park.

What You Need To Know A proposed waterfront hotel development in Winter Park has caused controversy in the city



Related: Hotel Plans in Winter Park Draw Ire from Neighbors



More: Information on why some residents are opposed to the development

City Commissioners heard from developers Wednesday night. The meeting drew so much interest that overflow rooms had to be set up, and the meeting was streamed on the radio and online.

The proposed Henderson Hotel at Lake Killarney includes a 1.5 acre park and underground parking.

Moving forward with building would require a change in zoning and amending the Comprehensive Plan for the area.

Winter Park resident Jim Cunningham opposes the proposal.

"They know that this development can’t pass the city standards, so the city is saying, 'Well we can’t pass it because of our standards, but we will give you the right to amend our standards,'” he said.

The plan is supported by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce. President Betsy Gardner Eckbert said, "When we fail to make a move to reinvigorate land in Winter Park, it continues to stay as something that really doesn’t fit the character of our community."

In order for this project to move forward it needs approval from the City Commission. The first reading of the proposal was Wednesday night.

More than 40 people signed up to speak during the meeting, which continued into the night.

The City Commission has another meeting scheduled for February 10.