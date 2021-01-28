WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina business owner is teaching her community the importance of bees and farming.

What You Need To Know Mothers Finest Urban Farm tends to thousands of bees



Beekeeper Samantha Winship teaches a program called Save the Bees, Safe Seeds



Winship's bee workshops start this spring



Master Beekeeper Samantha Winship of Mother's Finest Urban Farm has been tending to hundreds of thousands of bees for the past three years. She teaches a program called "Save the Bees, Safe Seeds" for aspiring beekeepers to support pollinators and their health.



“One in every three bites of food is thanks to bees," Winship says. "So if we don’t have bees, we don’t have food.”



Winship's bee workshops start this spring. For more information, visit the company's website here.