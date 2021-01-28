PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Ronny Brizan started BB's Hot Spot as a food truck this summer after losing his restaurant job because of the pandemic.​

"I always wanted to do a food truck, so I think it was a time where I had to keep going, and just start it and it was great. People gave good support and responded very nicely, so I decided to keep going," Brizan.

Now, Ronny's serving up his home-style Caribbean cooking at his new location on Columbus Street in Pittsfield, including some dishes you don't see every day.

"Ox tail, curried goat, jerk chicken, mac and cheese. We do rice and beans with coconut, and steamed cabbage."

Ronny was born on the Caribbean island of Grenada so all his recipes are inspired by what he ate as a kid.

"I grew up doing it. I always ate it, and I had a small business where I used to cook and do the same thing, so I had the experience from back home doing it."

The new restaurant has only been open for a couple of weeks. onny said business has been good so far and he's excited to share his passion with a new audience.

Brizan said, "It's a great experience. People are excited, they show me through the comments and when they come, thanking me so much for doing it, so I get a lot of support for it and I think it's unique, because there's not many places you can get that type of food."