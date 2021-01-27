Five Fuccillo auto dealerships have been sold to Matthews Auto Group, a Vestal-based company. The announcement came in a press release Wednesday morning from the group.

Of the five dealerships sold, three are from the Syracuse area, including Fuccillo Kia, Fuccillo Nissan of Clay, and Fuccillo Hyundai.

Two others were sold in the Rochester area, including Fuccillo Hyundai and Fuccillo Kia of Greece.

The Matthews Auto Group says that "roughly three hundred" Fuccillo employees will join the company's ranks at their current salaries and that others may be hired as needed.

Matthews Auto Group currently owns five dealerships in the Southern Tier, as well as several in northern Pennsylvania. The acquisition makes Matthews one of the largest Kia dealerships in the state, according to the release. Additionally, the group says the Fuccillo purchases are bringing the first of its Hyundai dealerships to the table.

"Fuccillo is an impressive operation with a great team who has sold tens of thousands of vehicles," said Matthews Auto Group President Rob Matthews in the release. "We jumped this unique opportunity when it was presented to us. Although there is tremendous uncertainty out there due to the pandemic, I have the utmost confidence in our team and our operation to make this a smooth transition for our new customers and new employees. We're really excited to be in Syracuse and Rochester and look forward to a great future."

Matthews Auto Group is a family-owned operation founded in 1973.