ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida head football coach Josh Heupel is following former UCF athletic director Danny White to the University of Tennessee, according to UT.

The University of Tennessee announced Heupel’s hiring on Wednesday morning. The University of Tennessee’s football program wrote on its Twitter account: “Welcome to Rocky Top, @coachjoshheupel!”

White left UCF for Tennessee last week and quickly hired Heupel, whom he hired at UCF. Heupel, 42, replaced Scott Frost as the Knights’ head football coach and went 28-8 in three seasons.

"We looked at a number of potential candidates," White stated in a news release. "Josh Heupel, who I had the privilege of working with for three years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, a history of championships and the architect of explosive offenses. He is a players' coach and the kind of person the student-athletes go the extra mile for. I saw that first-hand, and you can see it in his coaching record."

Heupel replaces Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired after a 3-7 season. Pruitt went 16-19 in three seasons at Tennessee.

UCF named Randy Shannon, the team's defensive coordinator, as interim head coach while they search for Heupel's replacement, the school announced Wednesday.

Deputy athletics director Scott Carr will be the interim AD.

Once a permanent AD is hired, that person will hire the permanent head coach.