ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — University of Central Florida Global expanded its Online English Program to help teach non-English speakers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic for free.

Thanks to nonprofit funding, the program was able to provide students with an 8-week scholarship



With the help of nonprofit funding, UCF Global was able to provide students impacted by the pandemic with an 8-week scholarship that covers one level of the eight-level course.

“Some of those students continued this semester going into continuing education certificate programs into the vocational programs so they can go beyond those jobs they have right now or to find employment,” Gina Schrandt one of the UCF Global OEP professors said.

“I can now understand English, read, write it and finally understand what my children are saying,” Virna Tapias said. “Our English isn’t perfect but it’s a lot better than it was.”

Tapias and her husband, Rafael Murillo, attend the program. They say they want to learn the language in order to help expand social circle and their customer base for their health insurance program.

“According to our record books, we lost around 35% of our customers as people lost their jobs and had to decide between paying their insurance and buying food,” Murillo said.

They are currently in level two and hope to reach at least level four.

Schrandt said funding to pay for the scholarships so students can attend for free could run out by March.

“We are currently trying to find partners in the community to further this program,” Schrandt said.