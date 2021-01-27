ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All Pinellas County deputies will soon wear body cameras after County Commissioners approved the $25 million contract.

The six-year contract is with the same company that provides body cameras for several other local law enforcement agencies, and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said there’s been a tremendous push from the public for them.

What You Need To Know Pinellas County Commissioners approve $25 million contract for body cams



875 deputies will be fitted with cameras



Contract starts March 1

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office conducted a 30 day field trial with the cameras, which Gualtieri said went extremely well.

In total, 875 deputies will be fitted with body cameras.

Sheriff Gualtieri said with this system, the camera automatically comes on when a deputy’s gun is out of its holster, and when a Taser is activated. Deputies will have discretion other times on when it’s appropriate to record.

“It'll be a work in progress, and I can tell you, the field trial and the policy we came up with during the field trial was very successful, and the feedback from everybody, from the deputies, and from all involved was very positive,” said Gualtieri.

The contract for the cameras starts March 1.