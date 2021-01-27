MADISON, Wis. — A nearly three-decade-old Wisconsin AV company hardwired for success.

"The key to technology is to make it aesthetically pleasing and make it go away, it's something that everybody wants in their homes, but nobody wants to see," Automation Arts Vice President Ron Moore said.

His team of more than 40 audio visual experts around the state work behind the scenes for some big clients, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We did the new Milwaukee Bucks Training Center,” Moore said. “A few years back in the Fiserv Forum, we did some work within the luxury suites there. We continue to work with them to this day.”

These days, the creative team, racking up the IT work, outfitting homes and schools all across Wisconsin with remote learning. This year alone, they've seen the higher education side of the business explode, reporting a 90% uptick since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, we went in and did the camera systems and microphones for the students, but then the masked mandate went into effect, so we had to mic up the professors so the students could understand what the professor's were saying with masks," Moore explained. "As far as universities go, yeah they had to up their WiFi coverage in their dorm rooms, because kids were not comfortable going to class so they were working straight from their dorm rooms.”

Automation Arts said due to the demand, they are offering employees plenty of overtime and growing the team with a new dozen statewide positions.

"Sales, project management installation service, so all areas of the company we're hiring in,” Moore said. “And just because you don't have experience, doesn't mean that you shouldn't you shouldn't reach out.”

In 2021, the company is planning a new, six month apprentice training program.

Madison’s Program Manager Mason Howard knows the opportunity creates potential.

"I think the feeder system into an industry that doesn't get a lot of attention but is growing rapidly over the course of technology and the decrease in cost of such technologies, really is going to be a game changer," Howard said.

"You know, the electricians, the plumbers, they all have a trade and apprenticeship program that these kids can come out of school and get into, whereas the technology industry just doesn't, so we're hoping to be kind of the the leaders," Moore said

You can learn more about those positions and the company at https://automationarts.com.