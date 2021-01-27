MILWAUKEE — Paul Wellington founded MKE Black in August of 2019.

The organization, advocating for Black-owned businesses, gained its traction this past May, with the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“With the protests, we really started to gain a lot of traction,” Wellington said. “We believe in providing funding through grants to Black business owners and we also helped them financially if their businesses were damaged during any rioting.”

Wellington believes it is an innate responsibility to lift up Black business owners and provide them a platform to be seen and heard. It’s the mission of MKE Black.

“A lot of them are not represented well in their community,” he said. “A lot of people don’t even know they exist, so it’s our job to help make them successful.”

In November, Wellington hosted a fundraiser for his organization, which featured gift boxes filled with products from Black business owners. The event was a huge success, he said.

“We sold 885 boxes, including 412 to Northwestern Mutual and that success really propelled us to start our own business, my wife and I,” Wellington said.

He and his wife, Mazie, rolled out the Bronze Box gift boxes to be purchased online just days ago. It is now its own entity and business.

Bronze Box offers a variety of different boxes. Twenty percent of the profits from these boxes goes back to the Black business owners Wellington pledges to support.

“You can see Lush Popcorn in Milwaukee, we have this beautiful soap from Phoenix Soap local to Milwaukee,” he said. “We have vegan cookies out of Chicago, we have Black and Bold Coffee based in Iowa.”

The Wellington's have a three-year-old daughter and hope she supports Black businesses as she grows up as well.

“I hope she grows up and learns how important it is to put her money back into the Black community and into other small businesses,” Mazie said.

Boxes can be picked up in Milwaukee or shipped directly. Those interested in purchasing a Bronze Box can click here.