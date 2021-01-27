ORLANDO, Fla. — After a large restaurant chain has announced it’s giving employees paid time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine, medical experts say this could be a big help in the fight against the virus.

Owner of restaurant Too Much Sauce in Orlando, Evan Dimov, says he always tries to go above and beyond the required safety measures.

“I need to do my part, and my part is to keep my employees and my customers safe,” he said.

But even with all the measures they’re taking, Dimov says he can’t wait for the next level in virus protection: getting a vaccine.

“And I personally am going to be the first one in line,” he said.

He wants to make it easy for his employees to be first in line for it too, so once it becomes available to them, he's implementing a new policy.

“I will pay for 3-4 hours that is needed for them to go and take the vaccine,” Dimov said.

Dimov says he got the idea to pay for his employees time while they’re getting the vaccine after seeing other companies doing the same thing.

Tuesday, Darden Restaurants, which owns chains like Olive Garden and Longhorn Steak House, announced it would pay for employee’s time, up to $40, to get the vaccine.

The idea is something infectious disease specialist Dr. Sajid Chaudhary says he wishes more companies did.

“There should be incentive to motivate people to get vaccinated,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary says with all the disinformation out there about the vaccine, policies like this can be essential to achieving herd immunity.

He thinks it won’t be long before incentivizing employees to get vaccinated will become the norm in the business world.

“I think we’re getting into the era where people will prefer to go to the places where they can declare that their employees are vaccinated,” he said.

Darden is a large corporation with thousands of employees and almost 2,000 restaurants nationwide.

Doing something like this may hit a small business like Too Much Sauce harder in the pocketbook than them, though.

But Dimov says safety, no matter the cost, makes the best business sense to him.

“OK, maybe I lose a few hours of labor, um, but I think I’m doing the right thing," he said.

But now the big question becomes when will the vaccine become available to food service workers?

The CDC has recommended that food service workers get the vaccine in the third part of Phase 1.

But Florida has already distributed it differently than what the CDC recommended, so it’s unclear exactly when those workers under age 65 can get it.