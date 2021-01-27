“I think you can’t ask for a better job to have during this pandemic because, you know, we don't spend a lot of time around other people.”

-Matt Davis, urban beekeeper

Matt Davis used to be deathly afraid of bees.

But when a hive faced extermination, Matt asked if he could save them instead. Soon, friends – and friends of friends – started calling for help with bee issues.

He and his wife hung a slate in 2016.

And now, Matt and his Allison Davis are urban beekeepers.

Their business, Noble Nectar Apiaries in St. Pete, offers bee removal as an alternative to extermination.

Can you find the queen. She is bigger than the rest of her hive members.

People with big yards and bigger rooftops agree to host them in bee boxes.

“Because there's no way we can keep them all at our house,” Allison explained, laughing. “You know, we actually keep them on the roof of the Museum of Fine Arts downtown.”

The bees continue to do their pollinating and making the world a better place.

The couple sells the honey. And they already did home delivery, so that’s helped them move forward.

“We actually deliver the honey to your doorstep once a month, like the milk man used to,” Matt said.

A January 25, 2021, story in National Geographic Magazine discusses decline in bee spotting since the 1990s. The article further explains that bees keep us alive – they pollinate 85% of the food crops and fruit globally.

Virginia Johnson has been talking to people from all walks of life in the Tampa Bay area about Life in The Time of Coronavirus. You can check them out here.