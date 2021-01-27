The Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Wednesday warning of a "heightened threat environment across the United States" due to "ideologically-motivated violent extremists" from now through the end of April 30, 2021.

The DHS warned that the environment will persist in the weeks following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harrtis.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the bulletin reads, though it did not warn of a specific, credible threat.

The bulletin says that Domestic Violent Extremists "targeted individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, non-violent protest activity" throughout 2020, and carried out attacks against government facilities that were motivated by the results of the 2020 election, COVID-19 restrictions, as well as police use of force.

DHS said that "long-standing racial and ethnic tension – including opposition to immigration" drove attacks by Domestic Violent Extremists, specifically using the 2019 shooting in El Paso, Texas, which killed 23 people. The department said that it is concerned that some Domestic Violent Extremists "may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., to target elected officials and government facilities."

DHS is also "concerned that Homegrown Violent Extremists (HVEs) inspired by foreign terrorist groups, who committed three attacks targeting government officials in 2020, remain a threat."

The department warned that people should avoid large crowds, including protests, stay informed about threats from local, state, and federal agencies, and report suspicious activity and threats of violence to local law enforcement or the FBI.

DHS pledged to "continue to take precautions to protect people and infrastructure across the United States, and said the organization "remains committed to preventing violence and threats meant to intimidate or coerce specific populations on the basis of their religion, race, ethnicity, identity or political views."