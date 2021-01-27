CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Diminich was working as a chef in Charlotte when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his restaurant.

In need of a job and seeing the same need in local farmers and producers, Diminich brought those needs together to create the company, Your Farms Your Table.

Your Farms Your Table is a meal delivery service.

Diminich buys produce, meat, and other goods from local vendors to create a three course meal. The menu is created only after the shopping is done to make sure only the freshest ingredients are used each day.

You can see the menu of the day, order online, and have it delivered to your door for $30.

Your Farms Your Table is also open for catering and private events.