TAMPA, Fla. — Despite excitement around Super Bowl LV in Tampa next weekend, hotels are already expected to take a big hit thanks to limited capacity at Raymond James Stadium, as well as only one team flying in to town for the game.

The Bucs are the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home and although the Super Bowl run has excited locals, it will undoubtedly mean less people flying to Tampa needing a place to sleep next weekend.

Further, thanks to capacity caps at Raymond James Stadium due to Coronavirus as well as the NFL's ticket giveaway for 7500 healthcare workers, only 14,500 paying fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

What You Need To Know Bay area hotels not as full for Super Bowl due to pandemic



Hotels also taking a hit with only one team traveling to Tampa



Visit Tampa Bay has launched online campaign for fans in other markets





Spectrum Bay News 9: Super Bowl in Tampa Bay

Less tourism traffic for next weekend’s game is not stopping Visit Tampa Bay from launching a marketing blitz this week to key markets where people may travel from.

It has launched new online campaigns in Kansas City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta and New York City.

The ads will run for the next week, attempting to take advantage of the free press Tampa will receive in the lead up to Super Bowl LV.

With hotels seeing less Super Bowl traffic in the coming week, tourism officials do expect at least some local businesses to make-up for the lack of hotel stays, specifically bars and restaurants.

"The locals are going to make up for that," said CEO of Visit Tampa Bay Santiago Corrada. "They are going to go out to the restaurants and they are going to do it safely... And they are going to have a great time downtown and in and around the stadium. So we are super excited. It's a privilege and an honor to host a Super Bowl, and especially this year."



Usually it is hard to quantify the economic impact of a big event like the Super Bowl.

The game next weekend will still likely bring in millions of dollars in economic impact.

And during the pandemic, something is certainly better than nothing.