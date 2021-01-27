CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited” by hackers.

What You Need To Know Apple offered upgrades to its iPhone and iPad operating systems Tuesday



The upgrade note suggested a serious security threat had been found



The changes affect the "kernel," the nerve center of the operating system

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

Once available, the iPhone will be on iOS14.4, and the iPad will be on iPadOS14.4.

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel,” the nerve center of Apple’s operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, including iPhone 6 and later and iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).