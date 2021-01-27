Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who was a breakout star of the Biden-Harris inauguration, will perform an original poem at the Super Bowl, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Gorman, who signed a deal recently with IMG Models, will recite a poem honoring three honorary captains "who served as leaders in their respective communities" during the COVID-19 pandemic: Educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

"These heroes are symbolic of the thousands of health-care professionals, educators, and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during this pandemic," the NFL said in a statement. "Together they embody our season-long message of ‘It Takes All of Us’."

"We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added. "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

Before the captains are honored on the field, Gorman will recite a poem celebrating them, which will be featured in the stadium and air nationally during the game broadcast.

Davis, an educator in Los Angeles, prioritized getting internet access and devices for his students and members of their households.

Dorner, currently the COVID ICU Nurse Manager at Tampa General Hospital, "lost two grandparents to the pandemic and represents the thousands of healthcare workers across the country and across the world that have risked their own lives for the sake of our own."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks surprised Dorner with the honor.

Martin, a Marine Corps Veteran who lives in Pittsburgh, "connected more than 1,800 fellow veterans and their families to one another virtually this past year through Wounded Warrior Project," opened his home to children in need in his neighborhood, and "volunteered to livestream every home football game for Aliquippa High School so family and fans could cheer on their favorite players from home."