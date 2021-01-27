RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Tuesday’s snow storm created headaches for commuters all across Wisconsin, but for many businesses, it remained business as usual.

It was the case at the A&W restaurant just off I-94 in Franksville. The family owned restaurant has been serving customers since 1954, and they were not about to let the snow stop them.

"People still need to eat and we don’t want to disappoint our customers,” says owner Brittany Welch.

Staff at the restaurant say they expected it to be a slow day, but were still seeing customers venturing out.

Manager Dana Bauer, who spent much of her morning snow-blowing the parking lot, says people were still coming out.

“Right at 10 [a.m.], we had a customer come in,” Bauer says. “I guess you never really know but typically on a day like this it would be slower than normal.”

Staff says they saw a fair amount of people stopping off who were traveling I-94, many taking a break as they waited for conditions to improve. ​