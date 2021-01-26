MILWAUKEE — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses around Wisconsin to face significant hardship.

However, other businesses have seen unexpected areas of growth as people spend more time at home. One area where that has been seen is in the hobby industry, including a Milwaukee company that distributes model trains.

Walthers has been selling model trains and accessories since 1932. The fourth-generation family run business sells thousands of different model train related items out of a distribution center on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Company President Stacey Walthers-Naffah says they have seen double digit growth since the start of the pandemic, with people having more time for new hobbies.

“It is very gratifying to me,” Walthers-Naffah said. “Exciting on the business side because it is always nice to see business growing, but I think what gives us pleasure is a lot of people are finding comfort in it, it is a productive way to use your time.”

Business has grown so much in recent months the company has several positions to fill in their distribution center.

To learn about the careers available, visit https://www.walthers.com/.