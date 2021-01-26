ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As some discussions between St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay Rays continue, city officials are moving forward with how the Tropicana Field location could look in the future.

The City of St. Petersburg will release the seven proposals it is considering for the redevelopment of the 86 acre-stadium site.

The team’s deal at Tropicana Field ends after the 2027 season.

Tuesday at 4 p.m., the city will release the proposals from various developers about what they would like to do with the land.

Each will be posted on the city’s website and there will be a comments section for the public to weigh in.

“It’s important that we make sure that we loudly and clearly hear the voice of the community on everything we do on this project,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

As for the Rays, the mayor said the team asked the city to transfer ownership of part of the land to them.

That would mean the Rays would receive the development right proceeds for that portion of land.

The mayor said he could not agree to the city lose control of the site.

But he hopes the team will work with the city, and the developer, so together they can figure out other ways to fund a new stadium.

Both sides seem optimistic a deal still could be reached, despite the Rays still publicly discussion a split-season plan between St. Petersburg and Montreal.

Rays owner Stu Sternberg has said they want to play here – at least partially.

“We’re focused on Tampa Bay right now. We feel even stronger about, and as strong as we ever have, about split season concept,” said Rays team owner Stu Sternberg. “We know that half of it will be in Tampa Bay or part of it will be in Tampa Bay and part of it will be in Montreal.”

He said things are moving along on a Canada plan.

Kriseman has said from the beginning he is not going to agree to a split season if the city has to pay for the construction of the stadium.

So for now, talks continue to figure out whether this land will be redeveloped with a stadium or without one.