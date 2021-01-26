NATIONAL – Southwest Airlines will no longer accept emotional support animals on their flights starting in March.

What You Need To Know Southwest Airlines will no longer accept emotional support animals as service animals on their flights.



Some dogs and cats can still travel at an additional cost to the customer.



Service dogs can still travel with a completed DOT Service Animal Air Transportation Form.

According to the company’s website, starting March 1 the airline will only accept service dogs that are trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability.

Dogs will be the only kind of animal allowed on the flight as a service animal, disqualifying all other species such as cats, birds, farm animals, or reptiles.

According to a news release from the company, Southwest customers traveling with trained service dogs now must present a complete, and accurate, DOT Service Animal Air Transportation Form at the gate or ticket counter on their day of travel to affirm a service animal's health, behavior, and training. Customers should complete the form, which will be available both on the airline's website and at airport locations, after booking their travel.

The company says their new policy is consistent with new regulations from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"We applaud the Department of Transportation's recent ruling that allows us to make these important changes to address numerous concerns raised by the public and airline employees regarding the transport of untrained animals in the cabins of aircraft," said Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Operations and Hospitality. "Southwest Airlines continues to support the ability of qualified individuals with a disability to bring trained service dogs for travel and remains committed to providing a positive and accessible travel experience for all of our Customers with disabilities."

Some non-service dogs and cats will still be allowed to travel as part of the airline's existing pets program for an additional cost, if they meet applicable requirements.