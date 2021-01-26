A Polk County fire rescue paramedic and training officer has been arrested during an investigation into the theft of Coronavirus vaccine vials, Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Joshua Colon, 31, faces multiple charges



His supervisor also investigation, will likely be arrested, Sheriff says



Colon resigned Friday, was arrested Monday

The Moderna vaccines were meant to be administered to other PCFR first responders.

Joshua Colon, 31, is accused of stealing three doses worth of the Moderna vaccine, then forging vaccine screening and consent forms, Judd said.

Colon told detectives he was directed to do so by his supervisor, who also is under investigation, according to the Sheriff.

Colon resigned on Friday and was arrested on Monday.

He was charged with the following:

4 counts forgery

4 counts uttering forged instrument

4 counts falsifying medical records

And 1 count official misconduct, among other charges

(Photo Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Colon had recently been honored as a paramedic of the year.

He was released after posting bond. The investigation is ongoing, including what role the supervisor had in the theft of the vaccines and the creation of fraudulent and forged medical records.