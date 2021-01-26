ORLANDO, Fla. — Fresh off a flight from Kansas City, the Townsends are still celebrating the Chiefs’s American Football Conference title over the Buffalo Bills that set up a Super Bowl matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa in less than two weeks.

“They’re going to the Super Bowl!” Susan Townsend yelled from inside Orlando International Airport.

Her son is Boone High School alumnus and former Florida Gator Tommy Townsend, the punter for the Chiefs, who won last year’s Super Bowl.

Clay and Susan Townsend hope they will get to go.

“Hopefully, we can find some tickets,” Clay Townsend said, from behind a mask. “Hopefully, our son will help us with that.”

“It is surreal. He is a rookie player, and he is playing with folks that are legends.”

Tommy Townsend graduated from Boone High in 2015. Not only did he punt for the Braves, but he was a safety. According to his high school coach, he chose kicking instead of tackling, which helped him earn a scholarship to the University of Florida.

“He loved punting.” Andy Johnson, the Boone High football head coach, recalled. “That’s what he wanted to do, obviously. I imagine his brother pursuing it as well had a big impact.”

His brother Johnny graduated two years earlier from Boone and also went on to play at UF. He is currently a punter for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Proud and excited are two perfect words to describe it,” Johnny said. “Me and Tommy both started punting together. We learned how to do it together. We both got recruited together, and just to see him play at this state is pretty special.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Townsends were not allowed to have any physical contact with their son all season. After the game Sunday, Mom got a fist bump from Tommy — and his hand warmer with confetti from the on-field celebration.

“There’s no words, I’m getting emotional,” Susan said before she began to cry tears of joy. “I’m just so happy for him. I’m happy that he has had this opportunity, couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Except for maybe a win in Super Bowl LV.

Not only will Tommy Townsend have a chance to win a Super Bowl for Central Florida, but so will Jamel Dean of the Buccaneers, the first team to play for a Super Bowl title on their home field. The Tampa Bay cornerback is a graduate of Cocoa High School.