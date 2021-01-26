After getting approval from the governor last month, Onondaga County is one step closer to raising the tax rate from 5% to 7% on hotel stays.

It's been sent to the legislature for a vote next week by the county Ways and Means Committee.

Hotel and motel stays nationwide were down more than 30% last year due to the pandemic, a trend that continued into the first few weeks of this year according to tourism analytics group STR.

That could mean the county falls short of $1.6 million in projected revenue growth. If the increase passes in the legislature, it will go into effect March 1.