BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This past year has been one of difficult choices for many families, as they decided how their children would learn: in-person or online.​

“We’ve kind of been steering in the same direction. And knock, knock, no surprises to handle!" Christina Harvey said. “At first, it was probably an adjustment having this house full, but now we have this well-oiled machine down.”

What You Need To Know Virtual learning works for the Harvey family of Viera



At first, family members had to make some adjustments



The 10-year-old says there are fewer distractions at home



When the children need help, their parents are there to provide it

We first visited with Harvey, her husband and their two children, Lucian and Naelle, as they embarked upon their eLearning journey back in August.

After a summer of doing workbooks and constant scholastic review, the parents built desks in the students' rooms and programmed their digital home assistant, Alexa, to keep the kids on schedule. It was a semblance of normal, keeping up with their routine.

Five weeks later, in September, the Viera family remained happy with their choice of learning from home.

And now, several months later, they committed for another quarter of eLearning, after still finding success.

“They’re doing great, just got their report cards yesterday," Harvey said. “Every morning, as if they were going to catch the bus or get dropped off at school, and when they’re up there, they’re up there.”​

“As and Bs, it’s been a lot easier," her son, Lucian, said. “It’s been good."

For the 10-year-old, focusing on schoolwork and his studies this year has been more seamless from the comfort of his bedroom. He is less distracted, and if he has a problem, his parents are downstairs, too, working remotely.

“‘Cause you don’t see your classmates goofing around," he said. “I can just come downstairs and try to figure out my homework. And if it doesn’t work, one of my parents can help me.”

Each day, the family finds time for a collective mental break — roller skating, biking, or skateboardng around their palm tree-lined neighborhood.

And while they know eLearning isn’t ideal for every family, as many classmates of Lucian and Naelle return to in-person instruction, it's working for theirs, for now.

“At this point, I’d say 75 percent of my son’s classes returned to school. And my daughter’s still 50-50," Harvey said. “We feel strongly as a family that as long as eLearning is an option available, that we’re going to do that until a vaccination is available for us.”