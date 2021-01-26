MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Hundreds of seniors in Lake County are receiving their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The site is aiming to vaccinate about 900 seniors per day in the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot in Mount Dora on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

What You Need To Know About 900 people per day receiving second COVID-19 vaccinations in Lake



The shots, being administered to those with appointments, continue through Thursday



Seniors getting the shot in Mount Dora say they want everyone to get them



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he has requested more doses

Susy Gibson said she thinks she now has her battle shield on in the fight against coronavirus, with the second dose now in her arm.

She wants to see her son and grandchildren, who she hasn't seen in almost two years because of his Navy schedule and the COVID pandemic.

"I can't wait to see them, that's all,” Gibson said. “But it's a great day, these are not bad tears in any way. I'm very happy."

The site is vaccinating about 150 people per hour, by appointment, with cars lining the church grounds.

Arnym Padmore Solomon said he wants to see his entire community vaccinated.

"It's a happy day, and I just hope everybody gets vaccinated,” he said. “It's a very important thing."

This comes at a time when Florida’s governor and the White House have different views on where Florida stands in vaccinations.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he's pushing for more vaccine supply, and the state is able to get through supply quicker than what they're receiving.

But White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said we have vaccine doses sitting.

"They've only distributed about 50% of the vaccines that they have been given in Florida, so clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine,” she said. “That supply will need to continue to increase."

On Tuesday, the governor responded directly to Psaki.

"That's disingenuous,” DeSantis said. “We are No. 1 for doses per capita for the top 10 states. The top 10 most populous states."

The state is at the mercy of what the federal government sends, he said.

About 1.5 million people have been vaccinated so far in Florida. More than half of those people are seniors.