RALEIGH, N.C. – While some industries have suffered and others have profited during the pandemic, one business that seems to be doing well that might surprise you is the chicken coop business.

The Urban Chicken in north Raleigh says they’ve seen sales like never before.



People are using chicken coops to pass the time.

With the increase of people staying at home, many have taken on new hobbies such as tending to at-home chickens.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the Urban Chicken in Raleigh says they’ve seen sales like never before.

"We had a lot of people who were kind of stuck at home and their kids were not at home instead of school, and they needed something to do,” said Andrew Harper, who works at the Urban Chicken.

Initially, sales increased by around 25%, with chicks being sold before they’ve even hatched.

Marshall White and his family started their chicken coop last January and had it up and running by March.

"We finished the coop up right at the beginning of March right when everything with coronavirus started picking up,” explained White. “That really kicked off chick sales at the Urban Chicken...it was kind of the catalyst for getting us started and getting the fire under us."

Having started with only six chicks, the Whites now have six chickens they only have to feed, water, and give room to explore.

"It's been really rewarding. It's a really good time killer,” said White.