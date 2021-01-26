CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman used the skills she mastered while distilling ethanol for hand sanitizer to win an absinthe making competition on television.

Mena Killough, a relatively new employee at The Unknown Brewing Barrel Works, can now claim the title "Master Distiller" after winning an episode of the show "Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.

The title is usually bestowed for either years of distilling or winning a competition, according to Killough.



Now, in her unassuming distillery room on the side of the tap room at The Unknown Brewing, Killough is hard at work, re-creating her winning absinthe and thinking of new recipes.



“I got really lucky, distilling such a short amount of time. I’m just going to say the green theory was on my side,” Killough says.



Last summer, Killough was cast on Discovery Channel’s "Master Distiller" and won an episode of season two.



On the show, Killough competed against two other distillers. The two weeks of shooting were rigourous, but helpful, as Killough says she and her competitors shared techniques, tricks, and information.



She brewed an absinthe featuring North Carolina wormwood and herbs from her own garden, cultivated and served with a COVID-19 twist.



"I planted when I was out of work, and you know, now they’re coming to bloom and I got to use them on the show. So that was a pretty cool circle,” Killough says.



Like many in 2020, Killough lost her job as an alchemist bartender with the start of COVID-19 restrictions.



Using her deft hand to create signature and custom cocktails, Killough fostered her interest in mixing and creating.



Eventually, she was hired at The Unknown Barrel Works last April. But first, they needed her help to distill ethanol for much-needed hand sanitizer.



"I was just beyond stoked to be able to do a little something to help ease their minds,” Killough says when referencing first responders struggling to find sanitizing supplies.



It also was two months of good practice. Using a still the size of her own body, Killough was able to master the process and tinker with mixes. It made it easy that the sanitizing ethanol was never meant for consumption and could be re-distilled if needed.



"It was great for me because I got to practice on ethanol that wasn’t being ingested. So, I felt more comfortable working on the still,” Killough says.



By June, when American manufacturing caught up to the virus, Killough was able to make spirits full-time for the first time. Around the same time, she received an unexpected casting call to be on the show.



Her win was the culmination of a childhood interest in scientific mixing.



"I was kind of like a weird kid that would mix all kinds of liquids together to see what happened. The first time I got cash money to pick out my own present, it was a microscope,” Killough says.

She also took pride in her knowledge and use of herbs while filming the show, answering other competitors’ questions and sharing methods.

When she’s not winning reality TV shows, Killough is head distiller at The Unknown Brewing at 1327 South Mint Street, where you can taste her other spirits and mixed drinks.



"Master Distiller" airs on Discovery Channel each Tuesday night at 9 p.m. You can also stream Mena Killough’s episode online on Discovery Plus.



Her advice to anyone out there too shy to use a new skill? Put yourself out there, because you never know when you’ll have an opportunity to distill greatness.