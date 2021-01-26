VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For the next several weeks, the Daytona International Speedway will be busy with some of the biggest events in racing. For many businesses in Daytona, these events bring a chance to earn some much needed revenue after a very difficult year.

At the Shores Resort and Spa, general manager Robert Burnetti is feeling hopeful.

“With Rolex, and now Daytona, and the road course race and then bike week coming up it is a great time of year for us,” he said.

While he said the Roar Before the 24 event last weekend didn’t draw big business for them, he has higher expectations for the next few races, especially the Daytona 500.

“This time last year we were already sold out because you know all this was just starting, the coronavirus was just starting last year, so we were sold out and we sold out through that weekend," said Burnetti. "We are not expecting that this year, we are about 50% as far as pace wise what is on the books but I think we’ll start to see that build as we get closer”

Despite tickets for the Daytona 500 being sold out, according to the President of the speedway, Burnetti says as more vaccines are released he is confident people will decide to come to the area for the race.

“People are still buying and making those booking decisions two weeks, one week, 5 days out so it is a very volatile market right now,” said Burnetti.

Down the street at the Viking Lodge, Owner Gary Brown had the same experience with the start of the races this weekend.

“I would say we were probably about what we did last year, nothing more nothing less, maybe a little less if anything,” said Brown.

But he too is hopeful that the bigger races will bring more bookings for them over the next few weeks, with more reservations being made daily.

“We do have quite a few reservations coming in for the 24 hour race which I am happy to see and the 500 is shaping up," said Brown. I do not think we are going to sell out we were close to selling out last year, I don’t think we’ll reach that with all the Covid restrictions and the limited number of fans but I am optimistic that we’ll get some last minute fans that will come in and we will do ok,” said Brown.

While both agree they’ll likely do less business than in years past, after experiencing single digit occupancy rates at the start of the pandemic, both explained they’ll take what they can get.

“I am happy to have anything so you know if we only have 50% to 70% occupancy for those weekend, I’ll be happy with that,” said Brown.

Burnetti claimed the races are great exposure for the area— and he hopes it will bring more visitors down the line. He said the way things are shaping up, he believes Bike Week could end up bringing them more business than the 500.