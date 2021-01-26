On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden will sign executive orders about advancing racial equity and supporting underserved communities, one which will include a key progressive talking point: Ending the DOJ's use of private prisons.

Biden will sign an order directing the Attorney General not to renew Justice Department contracts with private prisons, an industry that has drawn opposition from some of Biden’s former opponents, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as part of his sweeping agenda to combat racial injustice.

Other parts of Biden’s platform, which he will take executive action on, will include advancing fair housing policies by directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review discriminatory housing policies, battling xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and highlight the commitment of federal agencies to respect Tribal sovereignty.

“For too many American families, systemic racism and inequality in our economy, laws and institutions still put the American dream far out of reach,” Domestic Policy Director Susan Rice said at a White House press briefing Tuesday.

“These aren’t feel-good policies. The evidence is clear. Investing in equity is good for economic growth, and it creates jobs for all Americans,” she added, noting that economists have “estimated that we can add over $5 trillion to the U.S. economy over the next five years and add over 6 million new jobs for all Americans.”

“Building a more equitable economy is essential if Americans are going to compete and thrive in the 21st century,” she said. “I believe we all rise or fall together. Advancing equity is a critical part of healing and restoring unity in our nation.”

While these actions fall short of what civil rights advocates and groups have asked for — including an overhaul on policing, battling voter suppression, and reforming the criminal justice system — the administration promised that more change is coming.

The White House promised that President Biden will work with Congress to increase support for “small businesses owned by people of color and others who have been historically disadvantaged,” invest in HBCUs, as well as noted that his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will provide direct relief to “communities and families bearing the brunt of the crisis – including communities and families of color.”

“These are desperate times for so many Americans, and all Americans need urgent federal action to meet this moment,” Rice said.